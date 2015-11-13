Suspect arrested in robbery which led to Goose Creek schools' lockdown

Officials with the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office say they have arrested a suspect for one of two robberies that sparked lockdowns at several Goose Creek Schools Friday morning.

Authorities announced the arrest of a 16-year-old boy Friday afternoon in connection to a robbery at a Dollar General store.

The Goose Creek Police Department says officers assisted the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office with the robbery calls at two separate locations on Redbank Road.

The lockdowns imposed on Sedgefield Intermediate and Middle, Howe Hall AIMS, and Goose Creek High School have since been lifted, officials with the Berkeley County School Department say. All schools are within a mile of each other, on or near Red Bank Road.

Deputies responded to the Dollar General store on 1326 Red Bank Road around 10:15 a.m.

"The suspect walked into the store and picked up a hoodie with a solid-gray top and green and gray horizontal stripes, a blue and black flannel shirt and a blue bandana," BCSO officials say."The subject then walked up to the register and handed the items to the cashier. After paying the cashier for his purchase, the suspect displayed a firearm and grabbed cash from the drawer."

According to investigators, after the suspect took an unknown amount of money from the register, the suspect fled on foot.

There were no injuries during the incident.

Copyright 2015 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.