Video: Armed robbery suspect surprised after elderly victim fights back

An elderly woman says she was robbed outside of a Family Dollar store in St. George (Photo Source: St. George PD)

Police say a 75-year-old woman attempted to fight off an armed robbery suspect in St. George on Thursday.

The St. George Police Department says a woman was walking toward a Family Dollar Store in St. George at 12:15 p.m. when another woman approached, put what looked like a silver handgun to the victim's head and grabbed her purse.

As she struggled with the suspected robber, the victim heard a click against her head, sounding like the suspect pulled the trigger. The gun did not fire, the news release states.

Video showed the victim continuing to struggle with the suspect.

"I was not going to let that woman get my purse," the victim told authorities.

The strap on the victim's purse broke as she fell to the ground and the suspect ran off, entering a vehicle driven by a man. Police discovered the woman's credit card was used 30 minutes later at a Walmart in Walterboro.

Police say the elderly woman described the suspect's vehicle as a gray Honda Accord with possible paper tags that read "Toyota Z."

According to the report, the victim was shaken up but wasn't injured. Customers and employees inside the store rushed to assist the woman.

Police say they have some leads, but anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

