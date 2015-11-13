Crews searching for Charleston woman who went overboard on cruise ship

Officials with the U.S. Coast Guard say they're searching the waters off Cuba after a Charleston woman went overboard during a cruise ship dance party Thursday night.

The Coast Guard says they are searching for 24-year-old Kaylyn Rose Sommer.

They say the incident happened on the Norwegian Pearl, the first day of an event called the Mad Decent Boat Party. The ship was sailing from Miami to Cozumel, Mexico.

Cruise Norwegian released a statement in which the company said her fall wasn't an accident.

"A female guest was observed intentionally going overboard while the ship was sailing in the Yucatan Channel," the cruise line stated. "The ship’s crew immediately initiated rescue measures, including deploying multiple rescue boats and notifying the Coast Guard and other relevant authorities."

The ship is now returning to Miami, according to Cruise Norwegian. "Both the ship and charter company teams are providing support to the family and all impacted guests during this difficult time," the release states.

Sommer's father says he doesn't believe she jumped.

Officials are continuing to investigate.

