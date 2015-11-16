Two accidents slow traffic near the I-26, I-526 merge Monday

Eastbound traffic on I-26 was stop-and-go after two accidents near milemarker 212 toward Mount Pleasant around 7 a.m. Monday. One accident was reported at milemarker 212, while the other was located at the I-26, I-526 merge.

SCDOT says the two lanes that were blocked at milemarker 212 are now open.

Eastbound traffic on I-26 was gridlocked for thirteen miles, stretching past the College Park Road Exit.

As of 8:40 a.m. Monday, the drivetime from Summerville to downtown Charleston is 36 minutes.

It would take 18 minutes to get from downtown Charleston to Summerville.

