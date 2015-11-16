Charleston's first coast-to-coast air service taking off Monday

The Charleston International Airport's first transcontinental flight is taking off Monday, according to a news release from Alaska Airlines.

Starting Monday, the airline will be offering nonstop service to Seattle from Charleston.

Alaska Airlines will fly to and from Seattle four days a week – Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

Several representatives with the Aviation Authority and the Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau will take the inaugural flight to Seattle to mark the occasion.

The flight departs Monday at 5:50 p.m.

