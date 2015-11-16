DSS offering grocery help for flood victims in Berkeley, Charleston counties

Berkeley and Charleston county residents affected by last month's flooding disaster can apply for help with their groceries through Disaster SNAP this week.

Flood victims in the two counties can receive debit-like cards that can be used to buy food at grocery stores and other retailers.

They can apply with the Department of Social Services Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

If you live in Berkeley County, you can apply at the First Baptist Church on East Main Street in Moncks Corner.

Berkeley County resident, Rickey Poinsette says he's thankful for assistance.

"Even though the rain was 100 percent, we had to come in line," says Poinsette.

He says he drove about an hour to get to First Baptist Church to apply for grocery assistance. He says his home hasn't been the same since the flood, and he's applied for FEMA aid too.

"[FEMA] sent us a little small check...but we had to appeal them over again because the money they sent wasn't enough money," says Poinsette.

Nearly 8,000 people have come out to the church just between Monday and Wednesday to apply for a Disaster SNAP card through DSS.

Performance Coach with DSS, Dawn Hamm says people don't have to worry about funds running out if they plan on coming in to apply.

"As long as they meet the qualification and are income eligible they will be able to receive the benefits here," says Hamm.

When applicants arrive they'll be asked to show proof of losses during the flood. They'll also have to be sure to have an ID and verification of their income. Once approved they will be issued a Disaster SNAP Card immediately.

"If people are unsure if they qualify or not we prefer that they come out, we can have a worker sit with them, discuss it with them," says Hamm.

Poinsette says the line wasn't as long Thursday as he heard it was earlier in the week.

"We didn't wait no more than 10 minutes, but I heard when it first started the line was to Piggly Wiggly, they were waiting over an hour in line," says Poinsette.

When people receive their Disaster SNAP card, they'll get an amount based on the number of people in their household.

Hamm says they will also be providing assistance for other counties too. Those include Orangeburg, Spartanburg, Greenville, Marion and Darlington.

Charleston County residents will need to go to the North Charleston Convention Center for grocery assistance.

Residents in Georgetown and Orangeburg can apply Dec. 1 through 3.

