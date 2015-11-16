Cops: Teen who lost tongue in sexual assault suspected in second incident

Police say a new charge is being brought against the 16-year-old who got his tongue bitten off while allegedly sexually assaulting a woman during an October home invasion in North Charleston.

According to an incident report, the teen is also a suspect in an attempted sexual assault on Sunday, Sept. 26.

Police say they went to a Chinese restaurant on Remount Road and opened the back door to a woman with visible scratches on her arms. The restaurant's employees told police the woman started banging on the door, telling them to call the police.

"When I opened the door, the victim grabbed me and hugged me as she was crying," the responding officer wrote in the report.

The victim told the officer she noticed a man following her behind the Bi-Lo shopping center when she was trying to use the "cut-through" path to Garrett Avenue. The incident report says when she started to run, the suspect grabbed her and dragged her into the bushes behind the Chinese restaurant and got on top of her.

The victim screamed that she was going to call the police and the suspect ran off in an unknown direction.

Miller has been charged with first degree assault with intent of criminal sexual conduct. His bond for that charge has been set at $100,000, adding up to a total bond of $600,000. That includes his earlier charges of first degree assault and battery and possession of a knife during the commission of a violent crime.

Bond has not yet been set for his first-degree criminal sexual conduct, first-degree burglary, or first-degree kidnapping charges.

