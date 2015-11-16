SCDOT begins final round of debris pickup after flood disaster

Contractors with the South Carolina Department of Transportation will begin the final week of flood-related debris pickup in several counties on Monday, Nov. 16, a news release states.

SCDOT crews will pick up debris in the following counties this week:

Berkeley County

Clarendon County

Dorchester County

Lexington County

Richland County

Sumter County

Williamsburg County

The state Department of Transportation has removed 1,784 loads of debris to date.

According to the SCDOT, crews will only pick up flood-related debris.

A news release says the debris should be separated and put on the back of the highway right-of-way. Do not stack or lean debris near or on trees, poles, fire hydrants or other structures, as it makes removal difficult.

For more information, call the SCDOT Customer Service Center toll free: 855-GO-SCDOT (855-467-2368).

