Goose Creek Police investigating gas station shooting on Redbank Road

Investigators are searching for a suspect after a shooting at a gas station Sunday on the 200 block of Redbank Road.

Witnesses tell officers with the Goose Creek Police Department the shooting happened near the gas pumps at the station.

Several witnesses said they saw a man fire a shot and then speed off in a darkly colored Dodge Charger. He said the vehicle struck a curb and one of its tires blew out. Witnesses also said they say a second vehicle pursue the suspect.

Officers say a 22-year-old man was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the buttocks a short distance away and taken to the hospital for treatment. It's believed he'll recover from his injuries.

The vehicle believed to have fled the area with the shooter was later found at the American Legion on Howe Hall Road.

According to a news release, investigators are following solid leads despite the victim's lack of cooperation.

