Man dies after accident on I-95 in St. George Friday

One person has died following an accident in St. George on I-95 Friday morning.

The Dorchester County Coroner has identified the victim as Blake Byars, 25.

According to a news release, Byars was inside a vehicle that veered off the roadway, then went back, crossing two lanes toward the median and striking the guardrail. The vehicle then went back across the two lanes and ran off the road.

Byars was inside the vehicle with one other person at the time. That person is being treated at MUSC.

Byars' time of death is 7:54 a.m.

