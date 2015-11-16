Firefighters extinguish apartment fire in Summerville

Firefighters extinguished a fire at a Summerville apartment complex on Monday morning.

Summerville Fire-Rescue responded at 11:06 a.m. to the 1200 block of Boonehill Road, across the street from Summerville High School, for a fire.

"When crews arrived on scene they found a two story multi-family dwelling with a free burning fire on the first and second floor," Chief Richard Waring said."The fire was brought under control in approximately 45 minutes."

Crews were on scene for another two hours searching for and extinguishing hot spots.

Emergency officials say a dog was found in a second floor apartment during the search.

"When the dog was brought down the ladder, fire service personnel administered Oxygen with a pet Oxygen mask that was donated to Summerville Fire-Rescue last year," Waring said.

According to Waring, the last he heard, the dog was doing great.

There were no other injuries reported.

