Runoff election: Polling places, rides and what you need to vote Tuesday

Leon Stavrinakis and John Tecklenburg have worked for months to become the next Mayor of Charleston, and it all comes down to Tuesday.

In a runoff election, voters will decide which one will be stepping in as longtime Charleston Mayor Joe Riley is stepping down.

Shawn Pinkston and Gary White are also running for District One of Charleston City Council Tuesday. Jimmy Bailey and James Lewis, Jr. are running for Charleston City Council, District Three.

In Mount Pleasant, Willie Haynie, Chris O'Neal and Jim Owens are running for Town Council. Voters will pick two of them.

You can vote in these runoffs even if you did not vote in the general election, as long as your a registered voter.

The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Voters can find out where they should head to the polls here.

When voting, you'll be asked to present one of the following IDs:

South Carolina Driver's License

ID Card Issued by South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles

South Carolina Voter Registration Card with a Photo

Federal Military ID

U.S. Passport

Several groups are offering rides to those who do not have a car.

Click here for a list of answers to frequently asked questions.

Copyright 2015 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.