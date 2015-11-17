Healthcare company giving 400 bags of Thanksgiving-related groceries to those in need

Those in need can get some help putting Thanksgiving dinner on the table at a giveaway Tuesday.

Molina Healthcare will give away 400 grocery bags filled with Thanksgiving-related food items.

The event will be from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Bi-Lo on Dorchester Road in North Charleston.

According to a news release, the bags will include Thanksgiving food items such as:

Green Beans

Stuffing Mix

Turkey Gravy

Mashed Potatoes

Cranberry Sauce

Cherry Pie

The first 400 families will receive grocery bags.

