Healthcare company giving 400 bags of Thanksgiving-related groceries to those in need

NORTH CHARLESTON (WCSC) -

Those in need can get some help putting Thanksgiving dinner on the table at a giveaway Tuesday. 

Molina Healthcare will give away 400 grocery bags filled with Thanksgiving-related food items.

The event will be from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Bi-Lo on Dorchester Road in North Charleston.

According to a news release, the bags will include Thanksgiving food items such as:

  • Green Beans
  • Stuffing Mix
  • Turkey Gravy
  • Mashed Potatoes
  • Cranberry Sauce
  • Cherry Pie

The first 400 families will receive grocery bags.

