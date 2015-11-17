Deputies looking for suspect after bank robbery on Folly Road

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect after a bank robbery at BB&T on the 1000 block of Folly Road Tuesday.

A representative for the department says deputies are looking for a suspect that told a teller he had a gun, demanded money and then ran toward the AutoZone on Folly Road.

The suspect is described as a white male between 35 and 45 years old, standing around 5'8" or 5'9." He weighs around 140 and 160 pounds and was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, faded jeans and a RiverDogs baseball cap at the time.

Deputies say the robbery happened at 9 a.m.

"Sheriff’s Office K9 units, patrol deputies, and Charleston Police Department established a perimeter and conducted an active search for the suspect," said the representative. "Our K9 unit was able to track the suspect to a nearby parking lot, where a set of clothing was recovered."

Deputies believe the suspect left the area in a vehicle.

The incident was called in at 9:02 a.m.

