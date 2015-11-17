Police asking for help identifying suspect in downtown Charleston shooting

The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a suspect in a shooting on Simons Street downtown.

Police say they found a man lying in the entrance of his home on the 40 block of the street at 1:00 a.m on Nov. 1. He suffered a bullet wound to the right side of his head, according to a news release.

The man was transported to MUSC.

According to an incident report, the man called his girlfriend to tell her he was shot and that she needed to get help.

The victim told EMS the man snuck up behind him and shot him.

Anyone with information about this incident can call Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2015 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.