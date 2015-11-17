Three arrested after car pulls up to hospital with gunshot victim, meth and firearm inside

Arrests have been made after a car with a gunshot victim, a bag of methamphetamine, and a black handgun inside pulled up to Trident Hospital Tuesday morning.

An incident report from the North Charleston Police Department states a tan sedan holding three people pulled up to the hospital at 3:10 a.m. Upon making contact, the driver said her front passenger was shot.

A man, later identified as Richard Schoppert, was holding his ankle and had glass all over him, the incident report states.

When the gunshot victim was wheeled into the hospital, an officer told the two other suspects, Amber Mixson and Mary Lynch, to sit on the curb. They told the officer the shooting happened somewhere in College Park Estates, but wouldn't give any other details.

When the officer was speaking with Mixson, Lynch ran to the car, grabbed a black sack off one of the seats and ran across the hospital parking lot toward Highway 78.

An officer was able to detain her, and the two suspects were patted down and put in separate vehicles.

Another officer looked around the area Lynch ran to and found a black mesh sack and a plastic bag with clear rock crystals inside.The crystals later tested positive for methamphetamine.

According to the report, a firearm was found in the back seat of the car. It had four .25 caliber rounds in the magazine, and one in the chamber. Officers later found out the Black Taurus PT-25 was reported stolen.

After being released from the hospital, the Schoppert was placed under arrest as well.

Schoppert, Lynch, and Mixson each face charges on unlawful carrying of a firearm, and the possession of a stolen pistol. Mixson and Lynch also face a charge on first degree manufacturing with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office also investigated the incident

Copyright 2015 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.