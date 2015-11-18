Collisions slow eastbound traffic on I-26 Wednesday morning

Quantcast

NORTH CHARLESTON (WCSC) -

Several incidents are slowing eastbound traffic on I-26 Wednesday morning. 

As of 7:55 a.m, it's taking motorists 64 minutes to get from Summerville to downtown Charleston.

An accident was reported at the exit to College Park Road. Another was reported at the I-26, I-256 merge. 

