Summerville Police seeking Christmas gifts for children in need

The Summerville Police Department is asking for help getting Christmas gifts to children in need.

According to a press release, they are collecting new or gently used toys and clothing for elementary and middle school-aged children.

"As the holidays are coming closer there are many children that will lack the many cherished memories that we all took for granted while growing up," a representative for the department says. "Please help us spread the word as we would like to provide as many children as possible with toys this holiday season."

Officers will deliver the items to children in the Summerville area on Christmas eve.

"If possible, please wrap gift and annotate it with the gender and age," states the press release. "Any and all donations will be appreciated."

