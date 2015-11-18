Quantcast

SCDOT to start last week of debris pickup in four counties

COLUMBIA, SC (WCSC) -

?Contractors with the South Carolina Department of Transportation will start their last week of flood-related debris pickup for four counties starting on Monday, Nov. 30. 

They're set to pick up debris in the following counties: 

  • Georgetown County
  • Horry County
  • Orangeburg County
  • Florence County

Contractors are collecting debris by category, so not all debris may be taken away at one time. Click here for an illustration on how to separate your debris. 

The contractors plan to make return trips to gather the categorized items.

