TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes reopened on I-26 WB at University Boulevard Exit after an accident

The two westbound lanes that were blocked on I-26 at the exit to University Boulevard have been reopened. 

Charleston County Dispatch says Highway Patrol was responding to a traffic accident. 

Lanes one and two were shut down and EMS was on scene. 

