Summerville chamber hosting legislative luncheon

Thursday morning, local and state lawmakers will sit down to discuss important issues impacting people in Dorchester County and the state.
The discussion will be part of the Annual Legislative Luncheon hosted by the Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber.
Legislators will have a few minutes each to touch on important issues facing the community. Afterwards, the floor will be open to attendees for a question and answer session.
The event will be held at the Wingate hotel at 9280 University Blvd., near Charleston Southern University.
Registration starts at 11 a.m. The program begins at 11:30 a.m.
