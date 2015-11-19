Police: Two arrested after assault, robbery in downtown Charleston

Charleston police say they have arrested two suspects after a man was robbed and assaulted in downtown Charleston on Oct. 11.

Police believe Kayron Smith, 26, and Gabriel Akerele, 28, assaulted and robbed a ban on the 1000 block of King Street.

Witness-provided information lead to the arrests.

Smith and Akerele have been charged with strong arm robbery and first degree assault and battery. Smith was released on a $20,000 bond. Bond for Akerele has not been set.

A representative for the police department says the investigation is ongoing.

