Democratic presidential candidates to take the stage in Charleston

Hillary Clinton will speak Friday at the Charleston NAACP Freedom Banquet. (Source: Live 5/File)

All three democrats running for president will take the same stage in Charleston Saturday.

Martin O'Malley, Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders will attend the Blue Jamboree, a rally for the Democratic party. Congressman James Clyburn will also be speaking.

The sold-out event will be held at the Jenkins Institute on 3923 Azalea Drive. It will last from noon to 3:00 p.m.

