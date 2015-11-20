Quantcast

Democratic presidential candidates to take the stage in Charleston

All three democrats running for president will take the same stage in Charleston Saturday. 

Martin O'Malley, Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders will attend the Blue Jamboree,  a rally for the Democratic party.  Congressman James Clyburn will also be speaking. 

The sold-out event will be held at the Jenkins Institute on 3923 Azalea Drive. It will last from noon to 3:00 p.m.

