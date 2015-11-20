Charleston Police Department honored by state law enforcement association

The Charleston Police Department has been given the 2015 Santee Cooper Excellence in Law Enforcement Award, according to a press release sent by the agency Friday.

Representatives from the police department accepted the award Tuesday at the South Carolina Criminal Justice Training Conference in Myrtle Beach.

According to the news release, the Santee Cooper Excellence in Law Enforcement Award recognizes the premier agency in the state.

Recipients of the award are chosen by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Officers’ Association Awards and Commendations Committee. All state, county, and municipal law enforcement agencies are eligible for consideration.

The Charleston Police Department says major qualifications of the award include effort, innovative service to the community, efficiency, and results.

“We are extremely excited and proud to receive this recognition, said Charleston Chief of Police Greg Mullen. It represents the hard work, dedication, and commitment displayed and executed daily by every member of our Department.”

