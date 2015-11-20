Charleston Co. deputies to set up traffic safety checkpoints Friday

The Charleston County Sheriffs Traffic Division and Target Zero units will be setting up traffic safety checkpoints in the Ladson and Johns Island area, a news release states.

According to the release, safety checkpoints will be conducted on Lincolnville Road, River Road and Plowground Road.

The check points will begin between 8:00 p.m. and 10.00 p.m. Deputies expect to be on the roads for several hours.

They are asking motorists to use caution when traveling in the area and be alert for the presence of law enforcement officers and stopped traffic.

