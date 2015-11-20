Cable network to air concert inspired by Charleston church shooting

A&E Network will be airing a concert inspired by the tragic events of Charleston Friday night.

The concert, called Shining a Light, features several celebrities including Pharrell Williams who performed at Emanuel AME earlier this month. It will air at 8:00 p.m.

Afterward, the channel will premier a second special called Conversations on Race in America.

It will address the tragedy in Charleston, as well as events in other parts of the country like Baltimore, Chicago and Ferguson.

