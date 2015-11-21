Season of giving starts with 24th Annual Feeding of The Multitude

Feeding of the Multitude gives those that need it most a chance at a hot meal

This Saturday, Agape ministries and several other Charleston areas churches will be giving back to the community with the 24th Annual "Feeding of the Multitude."

This event provides emergency food, clothing and household essentials to families in need within the Charleston community. The Community of Spiritual Leaders that put on "The Feeding of the Multitude" aim to build a spiritual foundation families and friends. Last year, thousands received prayers, meals, and clothes.

This year there will be four locations providing food, clothing and prayers for those in the community.

The Lead Site for this event will be held downtown Charleston at Phillip Simmons Park (formerly Mall Park), that's at 68 Columbus Street. There are also three other sites:

West Ashley(Church of the Good Sheppard)

Johns Island(St. Johns Church)

Mount Pleasant(Christ Church)

You can help by volunteering, sponsoring a meal ($10 will get one person a hot meal) or by giving a donation.

The event begins at 12:00 PM and ends at 3:00 PM.

