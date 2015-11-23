Quantcast

TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes open on I-526 WB near exit to Glenn McConnell Pkwy after accident

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

All westbound lanes on I-526 near the exit to Glenn McConnell Parkway are open after an accident.

The crash blocked all lanes heading to West Ashley earlier on Monday morning. 

As of 8:25 a.m., the drivetime on I-526 from Mount Pleasant to West Ashley is just over a half hour. 

