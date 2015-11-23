Quantcast

TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic moving after accident on I-26 EB at Hwy 5 - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic moving after accident on I-26 EB at Hwy 52

(Photo Source: AP) (Photo Source: AP)
(WCSC) -

Traffic is moving after three eastbound lanes were closed on I-26 at Highway 52.

A car crash was reported in the area. The accident has since been cleared. 

Copyright 2015 WCSC.  All Rights Reserved. 

Powered by Frankly