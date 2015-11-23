Colleton County Fire-Rescue: Woman survives crash 'miraculously'

A 28-year-old Round O woman "miraculously" survived a high speed crash Saturday morning, officials with Colleton County Fire-Rescue say.

According to officials, the accident happened on the 6800 block of Sidneys Rd. Responders say they were dispatched to the area at 1:28 a.m after a man told 911 he woke up to hear a loud crash and a car horn.

Officials say the woman was traveling north on the road when she veered off the roadway and hit a tree.

"Firefighter-Paramedics arrived to find a single car off of the roadway with massive damage and broken into two pieces," reads a report on the department's website. "The female driver was still seat belted in the driver’s seat, the only intact place in the vehicle."

According to the website, the woman's legs were trapped in the wreckage. Crews were able to manipulate the seat to get the her out.

She was then flown to the Trauma Center at MUSC.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the incident, officials say.

