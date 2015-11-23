Quantcast

Police responding to reported armed robbery at Savannah Hwy. check-cashing business

WEST ASHLEY SC (WCSC) -

Charleston police say they are responding to a reported armed robbery to a check-cashing business in West Ashley.

Charleston County dispatchers received the call at 10:28 a.m. about an armed robbery at Check Into Cash at 2049 Savannah Highway. 

Police say no injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. 

