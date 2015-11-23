All lanes open on US-17 in Mount Pleasant after car strikes pedestrian

Mount Pleasant Police say all lanes are open on US-17 after a car hit a pedestrian Monday.

The incident happened around 1:00 p.m.

Initially, all northbound lanes on US-17 from Shelmore to Anna Knapp Boulevard were closed as officials responded.

Officers were rerouting traffic onto Frontage Road as they worked the incident.

No word yet on the extent of the passenger's injuries.

This is a developing story.

