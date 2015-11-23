CCSO investigating burglary on River Road

Charleston County deputies are investigating a burglary they believe happened Saturday night on Johns Island.

Officers say they were dispatched to the 3100 block of River Road at 10:05 p.m. in reference to a disturbance.

Witnesses told officers they saw two men enter the home, shots were fired, and they left in a blue Ford car.

According to the report, deputies found a victim restraining a suspect near the kitchen refrigerator, along with two hand guns on the floor when they entered the home.

EMS took the two men to the hospital for treatment.

No word yet on what was stolen.

The Charleston County Criminal Investigations Division is looking into the incident.

