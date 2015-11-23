Quantcast

Police: Suspect in Carolina Fresh Farms burglary in custody

Charleston Police say a man with an active warrant for second degree burglary and two additional bench warrants is in custody.

Daniel Cameron, 28, was listed as a suspect in a Nov. 11 burglary at Carolina Fresh Farms on Savannah Highway in a release from Charleston Police. 

Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis said Cameron was in custody Tuesday.

