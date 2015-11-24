Country singer Garth Brooks schedules tour stop at North Charleston Coliseum

Country Singer Garth Brooks is set to return to a South Carolina stage for the first time in 19 years.

Part of his world tour with Trisha Yearwood, the singer will be performing at the North Charleston Coliseum Saturday, Feb. 13, according to his representatives.

According to a news release, ticket sales will start on Dec. 4 at 10 a.m. There will be an eight ticket limit.

Representatives say tickets should only be purchased on www.ticketmaster.com.

Tickets will be $64.51 plus tax and a booking fee.

Copyright 2015 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.