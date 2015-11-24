Police, Coroner investigating body found near Ashley River Bridges

The Charleston Police Department is investigating after a homeless person was found deceased in a grassy area near the Ashley River Bridges Tuesday morning.

According to a representative for the Charleston Police Department, a friend found the person unresponsive after going to check on how he was faring in the cold weather.

Police say the deceased is an older male.

Responders were called to the scene just before 8 a.m. The Charleston County Coroner responded as well.

