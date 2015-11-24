Diversity Hiring Expo draws thousands

With their resumes and cover letters in hand, thousands came out to the Crowne Plaza Hotel in North Charleston for the Diversity Hiring Expo.



The job fair brought in employers to recruit the best and brightest in the Lowcountry.

From Comcast to Roper St. Francis Healthcare, recruiters from all levels interviewed prospective employees. The line weaved through the Crowne Plaza,

all the way out to the parking lot. But the big line was for Daimler Van Manufacturing/Mercedes-Benz.



The company announced that it would invest $500 million dollars in construction of a new Sprinter production plant that will provide more than 1,300 jobs to the area. Most everyone was at the Crowne Plaza for those openings, which include manufacturing, HVAC, sales, human resources and more.



Some people were up early and lined up to interview at 7:30 a.m., more than two hours before the fair officially opened.

Jim Carter, the event organizer, said the people who show up are qualified and ready to get to job done.



"These are real jobs for real professionals. The unemployment rate is 5 percent in Charleston or close to it and we have a couple, probably 400 to 500 people in line this morning just waiting to get in here," he said.



Carter also said that he printed out 500 directories for the event. Those directories ran out in a matter of minutes.

