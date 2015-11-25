Woman with six children left homeless after fire

The American cross is helping the family of seven after a neighbor noticed smoke coming from the home Wednesday morning.

Victim Rhoda Parker says she and her six children lost everything in the fire Wednesday morning.

Officials with the North Charleston Fire Department say a family of seven is displaced after a house fire Wednesday morning, a day before Thanksgiving.

According to a news release, an alert neighbor called 911 Wednesday at 5:00 a.m. after seeing smoke coming from a home on the 1600 block of Marietta St.

Officials say the fire was contained within the first ten minutes of the call.

Victim Rhoda Parker says she and her six children were staying at a relatives home when the fire broke out. Parker says she lost everything in the fire.

"I just was lost for words. I was just like, how?" Parker said.

Parker has six children, a one-year-old infant, a three-year-old, a six-year-old, and an 11-year-old along with 12-year-old twins.

"What if we'd been in here, what if we couldn't get out? Just thanking God that we wasn't in here at all, my kids are okay. That's the only thing I'm thankful for," Parker said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

