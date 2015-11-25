Annual Turkey Day Run and Gobble Wobble to benefit local charities

This Thanksgiving before you enjoy a big meal, burn some calories with your family and friends at the 38th Annual Turkey Day Run & Gobble Wobble!

The event benefits more than 24 local charitable organizations, including the American Cancer Society, One Eighty Place, Pet Helpers, and Respite Care Charleston.

The race features lots of activities for the entire family including games, lots of food trucks and free beer for adults at the end of the race!

The race starts at 9 a.m. for adults and the Kids Fun Run begins at 10 a.m. Runners take their place in Marion Square, in Downtown Charleston.

Registration is $45 and includes a free t-shirt. You can purchase tickets at http://www.turkeydayrun.com/

