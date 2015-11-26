East Cooper Meals on Wheels feeds hundreds this Thanksgiving

Hundreds of homebound men and women across the Lowcountry will enjoy a Thanksgiving meal, thanks to the East Cooper Meals on Wheel program.

Sam Richardson is on her weekly meal delivery route, delivering freshly made meals with her sweet dessert of a smile, all wrapped in a warm hug.

"I've been doing this particular route for a year and a half now. So I know all of them real well and I watch over them," Richardson said. With Thanksgiving here, her job is a reminder that hunger takes no breaks and has no holidays.

East Cooper Meal on Wheels serves nearly 400 meals, 365 days per year, relying on 450 volunteers to keep the wheels turning.

"We deliver these meals because these people aren't able to prepare meals on their own, so we feel it is important that they have a daily nutritious meal delivered to them. Some of the recipients will get one meal a day or some will get two meals delivered to them. It just really depends on their need,” said Rachel Hamilton, an employee of ECMOW.

No waiting list and no charge means homebound recipients like Louise Bailey will be able to enjoy her turkey, stuffing, gravy and all the fixings with no worry. "It means everything. It's a blessing to me. It's really a blessing," she said.

A blessing from the ring of the bell, to the close of the front door.

