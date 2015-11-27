Quantcast

North Charleston Police respond to reported robbery in North Cha - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

North Charleston Police respond to reported robbery in North Charleston Friday

Vermont Road (Photo provided) Vermont Road (Photo provided)
NORTH CHARLESTON (WCSC) -

North Charleston Police responded to a reported robbery on Vermont Road Friday afternoon, according to Charleston County Dispatch.

Dispatch says the incident was called-in Friday just after 4:00 p.m.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2015 WCSC. All Rights Reserved. 

Powered by Frankly