Food Lion announces recall of celery products sent to over 100 South Carolina stores

Food Lion has issued a recall of five products that may include celery, which could potentially contain E. coli, a news release states.

The news release sent by the grocery chain says the following items have been recalled:

Product Description: Item Size: UPC Number: Item Number: Food Lion Large Vegetable Tray with Dip 40 oz 035826 09869 249490 Food Lion Small Vegetable Tray with Dip 20 oz 035826 09870 264550 Food Lion Carrot/Celery Sticks (fresh cut carrots and celery in water) 14 oz 035826 09867 598690 Stuffing Mix (pre-cut fresh celery and onions for stuffing mix) 14 oz 840219 14560 628020 Food Lion Stew Mix (pre-cut fresh vegetables, including celery, for stew mix) 14 oz 035826 10174 000440

The products are being recalled out of an abundance of caution and have been removed from store shelves.

According to the news release, all products have a sell by date of Dec. 3 through Dec. 6.

The products were shipped to about 500 Food Lion stores in eight states. They were sent to over 100 stores in South Carolina, including the following Lowcountry locations:

3740 Ashley River Road, North Charleston

4400 Dorchester Road, North Charleston

7550 Dorchester Road, North Charleston

1213 Remount Road, North Charleston

2245 F Ashley Crossing, Charleston

1291 Folly Road, Charleston

2144 Savannah Highway, Charleston

6323 Savannah Highway, Ravenel

1115 Central Ave., Summerville

608 North Highway 52, Moncks Corner

15 N Williamsburg Co Highway, Kingstree

650 College Park Road Unit A, Ladson

1316 Redbank Road, Goose Creek

697 Bass Dr., Santee

1699 Highway 17, Little River

A full list of affected stores can be found here.

Customers are advised not to eat these products and return them to any Food Lion store for a full refund, the news release states.

According to Food Lion, no illnesses have been reported associated with these products at this time.

The recall was initiated because Food Lion was notified by its supplier, TGD Cuts, LLC, these items include celery, which may have the presence of E. coli.

