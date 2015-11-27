Quantcast

Food Lion announces recall of celery products sent to over 100 South Carolina stores

Salisbury, NC (WCSC) -

Food Lion has issued a recall of five products that may include celery, which could potentially contain E. coli, a news release states. 

The news release sent by the grocery chain says the following items have been recalled:

Product Description:Item Size:UPC Number:Item Number:
Food Lion Large Vegetable Tray with Dip40 oz035826 09869249490
Food Lion Small Vegetable Tray with Dip20 oz035826 09870264550
Food Lion Carrot/Celery Sticks (fresh cut carrots and celery in water) 14 oz035826 09867598690
Stuffing Mix (pre-cut fresh celery and onions for stuffing mix) 14 oz840219 14560628020
Food Lion Stew Mix (pre-cut fresh vegetables, including celery, for stew mix) 14 oz035826 10174000440

The products are being recalled out of an abundance of caution and have been removed from store shelves. 

According to the news release, all products have a sell by date of Dec. 3 through Dec. 6. 

The products were shipped to about 500 Food Lion stores in eight states. They were sent to over 100 stores in South Carolina, including the following Lowcountry locations:

  • 3740 Ashley River Road, North Charleston
  • 4400 Dorchester Road, North Charleston
  • 7550 Dorchester Road, North Charleston 
  • 1213 Remount Road, North Charleston
  • 2245 F Ashley Crossing, Charleston 
  • 1291 Folly Road, Charleston
  • 2144 Savannah Highway, Charleston
  • 6323 Savannah Highway, Ravenel 
  • 1115 Central Ave., Summerville 
  • 608 North Highway 52, Moncks Corner
  • 15 N Williamsburg Co Highway, Kingstree
  • 650 College Park Road Unit A, Ladson 
  • 1316 Redbank Road, Goose Creek 
  • 697 Bass Dr., Santee 
  • 1699 Highway 17, Little River

 A full list of affected stores can be found here. 

Customers are advised not to eat these products and return them to any Food Lion store for a full refund, the news release states.

According to Food Lion, no illnesses have been reported associated with these products at this time.

The recall was initiated because Food Lion was notified by its supplier, TGD Cuts, LLC, these items include celery, which may have the presence of E. coli.  

