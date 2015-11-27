This week's 5 Around Town

We're only one month away from Christmas and it's time to start taking pictures and preserving holiday memories!

Pictures and breakfast with Santa is happening at the Citadel Mall this Saturday!

The event is benefiting Toys for Tots, so, be sure to bring a donation of an unwrapped toy.

Each child will receive a free Chick-fil-A biscuit.

There will also be games and entertainment for the whole family to enjoy.

The breakfast will take place in the Food Court from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The event is free, but reservations are required to attend the breakfast.

To make a reservation, call the Citadel Mall office.

Christmas season is here and Boone Hall Plantation is the place to be!

This Saturday, A Lowcountry Christmas is happening with lots of fun for the whole family!

The festive event will feature Santa's Castle, which is an interactive 3D experience!

You'll be able to see Santa and Mrs. Claus preparing for Christmas Day!

There will also be Christmas Town where you can walk down Main St. and see Christmas decorations, and see a light show!

The event is $15 for Adults, and $8 for Children 3 to 12. Children two and under are FREE.

Tickets can be purchased on alowcountrychristmas.com.

The Charleston Gun and Knife show is happening this weekend!

The show will feature 300 tables of guns, knives ammo and shooting supplies from South Carolina's top dealers! This is the perfect outing for anyone who is a gun and knife enthusiast.

You can buy, sell or trade your gear or just stock up on all of your hunting supplies.

The show is at Exchange Park Fairgrounds in Ladson, hours are from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm on Saturday and 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Admission is $8 for adults and kids 12 and under get in free!

Copyright 2015 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.