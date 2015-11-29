College of Charleston student dies in single car accident on IOP

According to the Charleston County Coroner, a College of Charleston student died at the scene of a single car crash on the Isle of Palms.

Charleston County deputies say it happened just after before 1 a.m. on Sunday on Back Bay Drive at Dune Ridge Lane.

The student has been identified as 21-year-old Jackson Deval Moore.

Moore was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say the only passenger in the car was taken to MUSC, where he was later released shortly after.

Moore wasn't wearing his seatbelt at the time of the accident.

The College of Charleston's athletic website has posted a tribute to Jackson reading:

"College of Charleston Athletics mourns the loss of men’s golf student-athlete Jackson Moore, who passed away early Sunday morning.

Moore, 21, a senior from Isle of Palms, S.C., was in his fourth season with the two-time defending Colonial Athletic Association-champion Cougars. Last season, he earned his first career start at The Invitational at The Ocean Course hosted by CofC on Kiawah Island, S.C. Overall, Moore played in 13 career tournaments and his best finish was tied for 13th twice in 2013-14.

“This is a sad day for our program,” CofC Head Coach Mark McEntire said. “We lost a great friend and teammate in Jackson. He will be greatly missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.”

A business administration major at The College, Moore was a top junior golfer in the state of South Carolina, while attending Wando High School. He is survived by his parents, Richard and Polly Moore."

