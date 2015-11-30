Hundreds of gift cards given to those needing grocery help Monday

A line formed outside of the mission building well ahead of the 7:30 a.m. start time.

A look at the gift card

The Star Gospel Mission in downtown Charleston is making sure people have enough to eat, past the big Thanksgiving feast.

The mission handed out hundreds of Bi-Lo gift cards, worth $60, to more than 750 men and women in need Monday morning.

The giveaway began at 7:30 a.m. at the mission on 474 Meeting Street in downtown Charleston.

“I get it every year. I appreciate the gift card they give me. They help me get food and things when I need it,” said Shirley Biley as she was waiting in line.

Officials said anyone interested had to be at least 30 or older and show a valid ID and Social Security Card. There was a limit of one gift card per person.

According to representatives, individuals in need were able to pick a card up for themselves and no one else.

Recipients can head to Bi-Lo and buy whatever they want, except for alcohol, tobacco or lottery tickets.

Last year, over 700 food cards were distributed.

The annual event started more than 15 years ago.

