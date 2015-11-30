SC DEW receives disaster recovery grant from U.S. Department of Labor

The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce (DEW) received a $3.2 million National Dislocated Workers Grant from the U.S. Department of Labor, it announced in a news release Monday.

According to the release, the grant will be used to assist with clean-up, recovery and humanitarian efforts in areas impacted by the flood disaster seen in October.

Counties must be declared eligible for public assistance by FEMA to receive the funds. The release says 35 counties in South Carolina eligible for this assistance.

The projects will create temporary jobs to help with the recovery efforts. Those eligible for jobs include:

Individuals who are temporarily or permanently laid off as a consequence of the disaster.

Recently unemployed workers

Long-term unemployed workers

Self-employed individuals who become unemployed or significantly underemployed as a result of the emergency or disaster

“These funds will help communities continue their recovery efforts and will give people the opportunity to work by creating temporary jobs around the state,” said Cheryl Stanton, DEW’s executive director.

Contact Mary Jo Schmick at MSchmick@dew.sc.gov for more information about this grant and applying its jobs.

Copyright 2015 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.