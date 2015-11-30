CCSO seeking man wanted for strong arm robbery, burglary

Quantcast

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a man wanted for strong arm robbery and first degree burglary.

According to a news release sent by the agency, Paul Shine II lives in the Ravenel and Hollywood areas of Charleston County.

Anyone knowing Shine's whereabouts is asked to call Crimestoppers at 843-554-1111.

