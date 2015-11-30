SCDPS reports five killed on SC roads during Thanksgiving holiday

Thanksgiving is one of the most heavily traveled holidays every year, this year was no exception. The Department of Public safety released information on the amount of fatalities during the Thanksgiving holiday.



From Nov. 25 through Nov. 29, there were five fatalities. Of the reported deaths, one was a pedestrian.

All of the fatalities occurred on US routes, SC roads and secondary roads.



As of Nov. 29, 860 people have died on South Carolina highways this year. During the same period last year, there were 733 highway deaths.



Of the 573 motor vehicle occupants who have died in 2015, 291 were not wearing seat belts.



