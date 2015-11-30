2015 National Consultation of the CNBC to be held in Charleston

The 2015 National Consultation of the Conference of National Black Churches (CNBC) will be held in Charleston, Dec. 15-17 at the Charleston Marriott Hotel.



The announcement was made Monday in the sanctuary of Mother Emmanuel AME Church.

"Today we are announcing the coming together of a major conference on race and reconciliation," said CNBC chairman Dr. W. Franklyn Richardson.

Race and reconciliation will be the theme as more than 300 bishops and pastors of CNBC member denominations descend to the Lowcountry next month.

Dr. W. Franklyn Richardson says the consultation is a "bold and urgent call to initiate a cross-racial, religious dialogue to address the racial hurts that recently have been laid so grotesquely at the doors of the churches."



"We called the leadership together to come and host a conversation about racism and reconciliation with white leaders, to begin to have an honest conversation about racism and how we can develop a campaign that's church-based to address racism and to go forward to have these actions of embrace and coordination happen at the local level," he said, "where congregations reach out across their denominations, across their ethnicity."



The CNBC member denominations include more than 20 million people with 30,000 congregations in the United Sates and the African Diaspora. CNBC is comprised of the national leaders of the eight largest historically Black denominations in America.



The consultation begins at noon on Tuesday Dec. 15 and will end Dec. 17. The National Ecumenical Service will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 15 at Mother Emmanuel AME Church. On Wednesday, Dec. 16, Charleston Mayor Joe Riley will be honored during the Leadership Awards at the Marriott.



"We thought that there was not a better person to honor in the context of what is going on here, in the context of closing out his mayoral leadership in the context of the black church saying 'we recognize there are people who are not black a virtual role in trying to create some sense of opportunity for all people,' " Richardson said.



