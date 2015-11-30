Event raises money for children's book collection lost in flood

It was a very important date for a coffee house in Park Circle as many people came out to celebrate 150 years of the childhood classic -- Alice in Wonderland.

Organizers for Down the Rabbit Hole, an event held at the Orange Spot on Nov. 22, said they were helping to raise money for the Edgar Allan Poe Library on Sullivan's Island.

They said all of the proceeds would go toward replacing the children's book collection that was lost in October's flood disaster.

The event was co-sponsored by the Charleston County Public Library.

